Manufacturing day gives high schoolers hands on experience

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High schoolers in Northeast Arkansas got a good day of learning by getting hands-on experience for careers in manufacturing.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Manufacturing Day at Arkansas State University Newport in Jonesboro brought students in from all across the region, giving them a chance to practice working with power tools

Jeff Bookout, Vice Chancellor for Economic Workforce with ASU Newport, said he loves seeing the excitement on all the children’s faces.

“This is something that we want kids to get excited about,” he said, “We want them to pick out some of these programs to get into or just have knowledge and skills from all three of these programs.”

Many of the students see a future in manufacturing like Conner Williams. The Tuckerman student said he loved it compared to a regular school day.

“We get to be hands-on, we are not always doing a bunch of class work that we have to pay full attention to,” he said. “Here, we can just learn a couple of steps on how to do it and we are hands-on doing stuff.”

Each student got to design a piece of aluminum during the morning session and then went on a tour of different manufacturing industries throughout the area.

