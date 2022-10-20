Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Minor earthquake recorded near Lepanto

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto.

The magnitude 1.4 quake happened at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

It was located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north-northwest of the Poinsett County town and had a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.5 miles).

According to the USGS, no one reported feeling the temblor.

Did you know that, in addition to tracking storms, the Region 8 weather app also tracks earthquakes? Click here to download the app or visit your app store.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
Book lovers’ wish coming true, bookstore coming to Jonesboro
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
Taylor Rainwater was arrested for soliciting child pornography from an out-of-state minor.
Independence County man arrested for child pornography
According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah...
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect

Latest News

Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/20)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/20)
Ryan's Wednesday 10PM Forecast (10/19/2022)
Ryan's Wednesday 10PM Forecast (10/19/2022)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/19)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/19)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (10/18/22)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (10/18/22)