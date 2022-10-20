Minor earthquake recorded near Lepanto

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto.

The magnitude 1.4 quake happened at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

It was located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north-northwest of the Poinsett County town and had a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.5 miles).

According to the USGS, no one reported feeling the temblor.

Did you know that, in addition to tracking storms, the Region 8 weather app also tracks earthquakes? Click here to download the app or visit your app store.

