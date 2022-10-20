Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri.

On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone experiences about 200 small earthquakes a year. According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, these are relatively small earthquakes, but experts say it’s only a matter of time before we experience another large earthquake.

Here are a few things you need to do now to prepare.

1. Brace bookshelves and heavy furniture to walls to keep them from toppling.

2. Repair defective electrical wiring to prevent a fire from happening after the quake.

3. Identify safe spots and danger zones in each room. You can take covers in safe spots, such as under a sturdy desk or table or beside an interior wall.

At 10:20 this morning, people all over Missouri will prepare for disaster by participating in the Great ShakeOut.

Here’s what you need to do,

First, drop down to the floor and get under something sturdy to protect yourself from debris, like a table or desk. Then cover your head and neck just like you would in a tornado. Finally, hold on, or wait, until the shaking stops.

“It’s always important to prepare for everything,” said Jeremy Rohrer, Planning Specialist with the Springfield Emergency Management Department. “So you don’t want to be caught in a situation rather it’s a tornado, flood, cyber attack, any of those things you don’t want to be caught in a situation where you haven’t at least put some thought into how you can respond to those things, how you’ve mitigated some of those risks.”

Now it’s unlikely we will see any significant earthquake damage here in Springfield, but Emergency Management Officials are prepared to send help where needed.

“So say there was an earthquake in the new major fault zone, the State Emergency Management Agency, they have an earthquake plan, and areas outside that zone would take part in that response and recovery phase,” said Rohrer. “So potentially taking in people that are injured, taking in people that have lost their homes, helping to get in there and restore those services and those places.”

In 2021 southeast Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years. The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. While we don’t see as much destruction from earthquakes in Missouri compared to tornados, it can still happen, which is why it’s so important to be prepared.

“Just like any other disaster, the best thing people can do is make sure they have a communications plan, especially if they have friends or family within that seismic zone, Eastern Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois,” said Rohrer. “Make sure that they have food, water, medicine, things like that available in case that maybe there are disruptions to supply chains.”

Some things to keep in mind after an earthquake are to be prepared for aftershocks, Know how to turn off utilities so you can prevent things like house flooding and fires, and be sure to have battery-operated flashlights around just in case you lose power. Visit the State Emergency Management Agency website to learn more about Missouri earthquakes. You can also track or report earthquakes in real time on the KY3 Weather app. Downloard today by clicking HERE.

