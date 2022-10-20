Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MoDOT prepares for wintry weather, despite lack of staff

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather.

The department’s drivers participated in winter drills. Employees are trained for what to do when snow and ice cover our highways.

MoDOT faces unique challenges this winter, with staffing down nearly 30 percent from what’s typically needed to tackle a winter storm.

“We are down nearly 30% of where we’d like to be statewide,” said Steve Campbell. “That’s close to 1,000 drivers. It presents really large challenges for us. We are doing everything we can. We have been for some time trying to bring on as much new talent to the organization to fill seats and get them trained and ready and then emergency help, just people that we can add to the mix during a winter event.

MoDOT is working hard to fill as many vacancies as possible. It asks for patience and caution as the department tries its best to keep our roads safe and drivable.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it...
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles...
Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty
Cops at the scene of one of the incidents on Tuesday morning.
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says

Latest News

A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six...
Federal judge in Missouri dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo
Le Bonheur Zoo Boo gets families in the Halloween spirit at Memphis Zoo
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
The parade is scheduled to take place at 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Jonesboro.
Jonesboro Christmas Parade returns for 75th year
Locals compete in celebrity masked singer
VOCAL MYSTERY: Locals compete in Celebrity Masked Singer