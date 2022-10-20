Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say

Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her son Josiah Meadors, 2.(Eclectic Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A mom in Alabama has been charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son.

Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her son, Josiah Meadors.

Investigators said Josiah drowned in a pond after leaving from his home on May 2.

Police said Murray called 911 that evening about 15 minutes after Josiah reportedly ran off. First responders began searching the 150 acres of wooded property, which contains multiple ponds.

About an hour later, fire crews found Josiah unresponsive in a pond about 1,400 feet from the home. They performed CPR and rushed him to Elmore Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Zack Lyles with the Eclectic Police Department said Murray told 911 she was outside with Josiah before he ran off. She allegedly told them she reached over for her son’s cup when she noticed him chasing after his dog. Lyles said Murray claimed she saw where he ran but went in the opposite direction to alert nearby relatives for help before calling 911.

Lyles said the investigation determined Murray’s claims were not true, and that she was actually inside using illegal narcotics and taking nude photos for solicitation when her son ran off unsupervised.

Murray turned herself in Tuesday and her bail was set at $75,000.

In Alabama, criminal negligence homicide is a Class A misdemeanor. It is punishable by up to a year in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah...
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
Taylor Rainwater was arrested for soliciting child pornography from an out-of-state minor.
Independence County man arrested for child pornography
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win