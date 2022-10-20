Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New Paragould restaurant flies into business

The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation.(The Twisted Goose)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running.

The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation.

According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at 201 North Pruett Street, is a locally owned restaurant that brings a twist on southern comfort.

You can find more information about the restaurant by visiting its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is...
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro
Measures being taken to contain avian flu outbreak
The college kicks off its 150th-anniversary celebration this weekend with Homecoming and...
Lyon College hosting multiple events to honor 150th anniversary
A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro