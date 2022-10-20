New Paragould restaurant flies into business

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running.

The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation.

According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at 201 North Pruett Street, is a locally owned restaurant that brings a twist on southern comfort.

You can find more information about the restaurant by visiting its Facebook page.

