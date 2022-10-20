Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas woman celebrates 100 years of success

By Alejandra Hernandez
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas woman is reflecting on her past as she has hit a rare milestone.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Oct. 19 to celebrate the centennial birthday of Bessie McEntire, a resident of Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation.

McEntire is a Walnut Ridge native and has been living at the facility since 2014.

Region 8 News previously met McEntire in 2020 as many nursing homes across the country had been closed to visitors due to rising COVID-19 cases.

McEntire said she felt grateful for the celebration and was happy to see what the nursing home did for her.

“I’m so glad for everything the (nursing home and family) are doing for me. I’m just happy. The nursing home has been so good to me,” she said.

Reaching 100 birthdays is a milestone for those lucky enough to reach it, and McEntire said she wasn’t planning on stopping there.

“I’m one hundred years old today and I’ve had a really good life. I’ve lived happy, still happy and I’m not going to give up. I may have some more birthdays,” she said.

The celebration was not without a somber reminder of the twin sister McEntire has lost. She said she knew her sister was also celebrating, even if it was not with her.

“My twin sister, Essie, passed away about nine years ago and we’re celebrating her birthday with mine, even if she’s not here,” McEntire said. “We’re celebrating my twin sister’s birthday too.”

The celebration won’t stop at the nursing home. McEntire said there’s another birthday party planned for Saturday, Oct. 22, and family members from out of state are planning to make it to that celebration.

When asked about the secret to her age, McEntire had one thing to say.

“I’ll tell you one thing; stay happy, don’t worry about everything, and put it in God’s hands and he’ll take care of it, and you’ll be a lot better off.”

