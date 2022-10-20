Oct. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it.

Highs today get in the 60s thanks to sunshine and breezy southwest winds. The 70s and 80s are next as we head into the weekend.

Southwest winds get strong and may go over 20 mph sustained at times. Gusts near 30 mph are likely and may go over 30 mph at times.

No rain until early next week. Rainfall amounts still aren’t consistent. Some could see half an inch while others may see closer to an inch and a half.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for the creation of a Senate Select Committee to investigate the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We have brand new video released of inmate who died in the Crawford County jail.

A new report finds sports bras and other athletic wear contain high levels of BPA. What you can do to minimize exposure and risk.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.