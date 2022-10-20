Police stretched thin during crime spree

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was a hard day for the officers of the Paragould Police Department with multiple major incidents, one of which police say an officer was shot during.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call, which they say led to an officer getting shot. Less than 10 minutes later, a call for a fatal stabbing.

These incidents left police scrambling to distribute officers to the two different scenes, Brad Snyder who is the PIO for the Paragould police said they had to use a divide-and-conquer approach.

“Two major incidents at the same it does stretch your resources considerably, so we do have to prioritize,” said Snyder.

The officer-involved shooting shook the police department, and Snyder said “crimes like this kind of bring you back to reality”.

He went on to say, “we consider each other to be brother and sister in this business.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was able to respond to the scene of the fatal stabbing, giving Paragould PD the ability to tend to their wounded officer along with Arkansas State Police.

“We have always been blessed here to utilize the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and even the Marmaduke Police if it was needed,” said Snyder.

Snyder has worked for the department since 1998 and he said it’s hard for him to remember the last time they had a day like Tuesday.

Snyder did some research and told Region 8 News that the last time an officer of the Paragould Police Department was shot was back in 1911.

“Tuesday was what I call a statical anomaly, this is just something that does not happen often,” said Snyder.

We asked Brad if on the off chance, something like this is to ever happen again, How would the police department respond?

Snyder gave a very simple answer.

“What happened yesterday happening again, we would do the same thing we did yesterday, we will start calling in other agencies and start calling in off-duty officers,” said Snyder.

ASP is still investigating the officer-involved shooting, Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

