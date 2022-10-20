Runoff elections possible for some statewide, county races

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the November election slowly creeping up, some highly-contested races across Arkansas could end in a runoff.

A runoff election occurs when a candidate of a race with at least three contenders fails to receive at least 50% of the vote.

Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack explained what races locally and across the state could end in a runoff.

“Locally, we have the City of Bay. Their mayoral race has three candidates. Our City of Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 has three, and our Ward 6 has three. Then we have the US Senate, the Auditor of State, the Governor, and the Lieutenant Governor all have three people running for them as well.”

Clack said voters should know relatively quickly how the races will turn out.

“Of course, for our local races, we will know that evening. If there are any close races, we will make sure every ballot is counted, including Provisionals, to be able to make that decision as soon as possible. I know people don’t want to wait, and we don’t want them to wait either.”

