‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week.

Abilities Unlimited is a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of people with disabilities.

The non-profit has three retail locations that sell donated items with all proceeds going to support its mission.

According to a media release from the organization, the most recent theft was a truckload from the recycling center on Burke Avenue.

“The results of this will eventually mean that we have to post no trespassing after hours at those locations,” said the release. “The police do know who the owner of the truck is.”

