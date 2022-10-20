Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 78-year-old Belinda M. Kitchen of Sikeston pulled into the path of a westbound 2011 Cadillac CTS driven by Charles E. Maronay of Sikeston.

The impact forced Maronay’s car into a westbound 2003 Peterbilt 379 tractor-trailer rig driven by Kevin D. Odom of Summersville.

Maronay and his passenger, 30-year-old Alyssa D. Wade of Marble Hill, suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Kitchen suffered minor injuries, according to the report, and was take to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.