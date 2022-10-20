Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup

Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision.
Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision.(WCAX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 78-year-old Belinda M. Kitchen of Sikeston pulled into the path of a westbound 2011 Cadillac CTS driven by Charles E. Maronay of Sikeston.

The impact forced Maronay’s car into a westbound 2003 Peterbilt 379 tractor-trailer rig driven by Kevin D. Odom of Summersville.

Maronay and his passenger, 30-year-old Alyssa D. Wade of Marble Hill, suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Kitchen suffered minor injuries, according to the report, and was take to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
Book lovers’ wish coming true, bookstore coming to Jonesboro
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
Taylor Rainwater was arrested for soliciting child pornography from an out-of-state minor.
Independence County man arrested for child pornography
According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah...
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto.
Minor earthquake recorded near Lepanto
A group of anglers participating in an upcoming catfishing tournament in Helena-West Helena...
Anglers discover century-old boat in low Mississippi River
Cops at the scene of one of the incidents on Tuesday morning.
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says
MoDOT is holding its winter weather drill Thursday amid ongoing driver shortages.
MoDOT facing ‘critical shortage,’ 30 percent understaffed ahead of winter season