VFW offering women’s self-defense class

A group of Arkansas veterans, who have been trained to protect themselves and their country,...
A group of Arkansas veterans, who have been trained to protect themselves and their country, are sharing their knowledge by training women how to protect themselves.(WJHG)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Arkansas veterans, who have been trained to protect themselves and their country, are sharing their knowledge by training women how to protect themselves.

According to a news release shared by the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a free women’s self-defense class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St.

In addition to learning how to protect themselves, participants will learn how to become stronger, increase fitness and flexibility, and sharpen their focus. They will also “know fear and avoid panic attacks.

The course is free, but donations will be accepted and given to the Harrisburg High School JROTC program for their hard work.

