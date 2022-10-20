VOTE 2020: A breakdown of Arkansas Issue 3

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The bible is on the ballot with Issue 3, as supporters of the amendment agree it is a must, while others say they don’t see the point.

The proposed amendment is looking to prohibit state and local governments from burdening the practice of religion.

That is something Grant Tennille, the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said the U.S. constitution already does.

“We wrote a first amendment in the United States Constitution that provides all the protections for religious freedom we need that have for more than 200 years,” he said.

State Representative Jimmy Gazaway, who is sponsoring the amendment, said if you look back at recent months, it shows nothing is set in stone, even in the constitution.

“I think the point is as we have seen the Roe reversal, for instance, that happened recently. Courts can reverse anything,” he said.

Tennille said he fears if the amendment is passed, it will allow different professionals to discriminate and not provide services to people because of their religious beliefs.

“Religious freedom has always been a shield in America. That’s what the first amendment does; it shields all of us from government intrusion into our spiritual lives,” he said. “The proponents of this amendment want to turn religious freedom into a sword.”

Gazaway said that is not the purpose of the amendment and stressed if those situations arise, it would still be up to the courts like usual.

“The courts are still going to be involved the courts are still going to have to make rulings and interpretations,” he said.

