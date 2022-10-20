Warming Trend into the Weekend

Energy Alert
October 20th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it. Highs today get in the 60s thanks to sunshine and breezy southwest winds. The 70s and 80s are next as we head into the weekend. Southwest winds get strong and may go over 20 mph sustained at times. Gusts near 30 mph are likely and may go over 30 mph at times. No rain until early next week. Rainfall amounts still aren’t consistent. Some could see half an inch while others may see closer to an inch and a half. We’ll keep you updated.

