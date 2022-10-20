Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

“We’re not ready to leave”: Testimony continues in Arkansas transgender healthcare trial

If the law were to take effect, doctors who violate the ban could lose their licenses or face...
If the law were to take effect, doctors who violate the ban could lose their licenses or face other professional disciplinary measures and could be sued.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Wednesday marked the third day in a trial against Arkansas’ bill to ban care for transgender youth under the age of 18.

The trial, which began on Monday, Oct. 17, has U.S. District Judge Jay Moody hearing evidence and testimony over the law he temporarily blocked in 2021, which would prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to those under the age.

If the law were to take effect, doctors who violate the ban could lose their licenses or face other professional disciplinary measures and could be sued.

Content partner KARK reported Oct. 19 began with testimony from Dr. Michelle Hutchison, who was previously the medical director of the Arkansas Children’s Gender Clinic.

Hutchison said she saw three of the plaintiffs in the case for treatment for Gender Dysphoria.

She explained she went through points in which she would administer treatment, with most beginning with mental health and psychological assessment of the patient. In these sessions, the patients would discuss daily habits, mental state, and how long they had identified as a specific gender.

Hutchison said, in most cases, she would see patients for 10 months or more before recommending any sort of medical treatment.

“If any member of the team felt that it wasn’t right, that would delay treatment,” she stated.

In the past few months, Hutchison said the clinic had stopped medically treating new patients in anticipation of the ban would become law. She feared this becoming a reality.

“Forcing a kid to wait until they’re 18, I just worry these kids are going to hurt themselves,” Hutchison said.

Dr. Kathryn Stambough, the clinic’s current director, echoed those same concerns in relation to suicide rates.

“Not every patient could make it to 18,” Stambough said.

During Wednesday’s trial, two sets of parents with transgender children were called to give testimony.

Amanda Dennis was first called to the stand. She has a 10-year-old transgender daughter named Brooke.

Dennis said before Brooke came out as transgender, life was relatively dark for her.

“A lot of moments in her young life when you’re supposed to be happy, she didn’t have that,” she said.

Dennis explained Brooke came out as transgender in the second grade and started seeing a therapist for Gender Dysphoria shortly after.

Joanna Brandt said it was a different world when her son, Dylan, started hormone therapy.

“He had been holding his breath for years and he was finally able to exhale and relax,” she said.

Both parents said they felt anxious about the possibility of Arkansas’ ban becoming reality, with Brandt proclaiming she feels like the state is forcing her out.

“We’re not ready to leave,” she said.

The plaintiff in the case is expected to rest Friday, Oct. 21, during which the state will present its testimony.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,000 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 400+ new cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Officials said the money would be used for a new 10,000-square-foot clinic space for its...
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), along with U.S. Department of Health...
Missouri U.S. Senator Blunt, and others announce expansion of mental health and addiction services