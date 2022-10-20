Wynne football coach suspended

Energy Alert
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The head football coach has been suspended at Wynne High School.

According to the Wynne School Superintendent’s Office, Van Paschal is on suspension.

The office said it could not comment further on what led to the suspension.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement in the future.

However, the school resource officer with the Wynne Police Department is looking into an incident involving the football coach. At this time it’s not criminal, but Chief Richard Dennis said that could change depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Assistant Coach Clark McBride will serve as interim coach until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details once we confirm it.

