167 veterans, civilians treated at Smiles of Hope event in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 200 veterans and civilians received free dental work at the Smiles of Hope event in southeast Missouri.

According to a release from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health, 167 people were seen and 686 extractions were performed.

They had 40 students, four faculty, five graduates, two additional dentists and 11 Lighthouse volunteers working the event October 12-15 at Lighthouse Church in Dexter.

“Too many veterans and civilians in Southeast Missouri have absolutely no resources or access to quality care,” said Kevin DeArman, dental minister, administrator, and coordinator of Smiles of Hope, and U.S. Marines veteran.”

The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, which partners with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, deployed the team to provide dental screenings and care for free to veterans and at minimal cost for other patients.

According to Herbert Silva, DMD, assistant professor, comprehensive care director, and leader of the Dentures for Veterans Project at the St. Louis Dental Center, this was the seventh year for the ATSU-MOSDOH mission.

