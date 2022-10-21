Arkansas DB Hudson Clark named Jim Thorpe Player of the Week

For the second time in his career, Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, had a stellar outing in Arkansas’ 52-35 victory at BYU last Saturday, totaling a team and career high 11 tackles (four solo) with one interception and one fumble recovery. Clark is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders, joining Virginia DB Jonas Sanker, this season to tally 10+ tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

The Dallas native was part of an Arkansas defense that forced three BYU turnovers, including BYU’s first two lost fumbles of the season. Entering last Saturday’s game, the Cougars had only turned the ball over twice all season.

With 2:22 remaining in the second quarter, Clark’s pivotal interception at the Razorbacks’ own 32-yard line granted possession back to Arkansas, resulting in an eventual touchdown for a 31-21 Razorback lead heading into half.

Clark also recovered a fumble (forced by teammate Dwight McGlothern) early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that eliminated 10:29 off the clock and secured the win.

Seven games into the 2022 season, Clark leads Arkansas and ties for the SEC lead in passes defended (7) and fumble recoveries (2).

Given annually to college football’s top defensive back, the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is one of the National College Football Awards Association’s most coveted honors. Established in 1986, the award recognizes performance on the field, athletic ability and character in accordance with its namesake.

Following a bye week, Clark and the Hogs return to action at Auburn for an 11 a.m. CT kick on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on SEC Network.

