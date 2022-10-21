Jonesboro Christmas Parade returns for 75th year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foundation of Arts for Northeast Arkansas has announced the return of the 75th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade.

The fate of the parade was unclear after the Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community.

This year, however, the Foundation of Arts will continue to operate the parade as normal.

The parade is scheduled to take place at 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Jonesboro.

This year’s theme is “A Creative Christmas” and will begin at Cate Avenue and Main Street. It will continue south down Main Street until ending at Oak Avenue.

For more information on the theme, you can visit their website.

