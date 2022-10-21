Energy Alert
Jury convicts man of shooting, killing ‘close friend’

A Salem man who shot and killed his friend last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Salem man who shot and killed his friend last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Friday, Oct. 21, a jury convicted 20-year-old Jacoby Goehler of the 2021 murder of Davidlee Stansbury and sentenced him to life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Goehler received an additional 15 years in prison on a weapons enhancement charge.

According to court documents, Goehler called Stansbury early on the morning of April 23, 2021, to help him move a trailer in Viola.

When Stansbury did not return, his father called Goehler, who claimed he had not seen or heard from Stansbury.

Later that evening, a military sergeant called the Salem Police Department to report receiving a call from Goehler “stating he had killed someone and wanted a military attorney.”

According to the affidavit, Goehler’s wife claimed he told her he shot Stansbury “three times and killed him for raping” one of Goehler’s family members.

“[She] then stated Jacoby told her that Davidlee’s last words were, ‘Dude, chill. I didn’t do anything,’” the affidavit stated.

