New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas.

President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has been in the area for over 10 years, and he realized early on the need for a larger facility.

He explained COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions prolonged the timeline to start building.

“We’re proud today that we have overcome all those hurdles and we’re moving forward with the project that’s going to produce a nice facility for the community,” Kelley said.

He called EMS services the third leg of public safety, saying it is essential to give their crew a facility that could bring the best out of them.

“Having an efficient operating ambulance service is essential to public health and safety, and as the ambulance service for the community, we want to make sure that our crews are positioned well, and that they can make a rapid response with the latest technology and equipment,” Kelley said.

He added the facility would serve as a hub for the emergency services portion of public safety.

Kelley knows the toll a career in emergency services can take on a person, so it was imperative to make the facility a second home for their crew.

“We work long shifts, 24 or 48 hours shifts, so the facility is designed to be a home away from home type of facility for EMS’, and when they are on duty, they get as much rest and relaxation as possible, and also be ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” he said

In addition to the ambulance service the facility will provide, Kelley explained the building would have its uses for the community.

He said the new facility would include an administrative office for the community, as well as a training and community room.

“It’s also rewarding to me to know that the community is growing, and as the community has grown and supported us, it’s a way that we give back to the community,” Kelley said.

The facility is expected to be completed by Aug. 2023.

