Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas.

President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has been in the area for over 10 years, and he realized early on the need for a larger facility.

He explained COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions prolonged the timeline to start building.

“We’re proud today that we have overcome all those hurdles and we’re moving forward with the project that’s going to produce a nice facility for the community,” Kelley said.

He called EMS services the third leg of public safety, saying it is essential to give their crew a facility that could bring the best out of them.

“Having an efficient operating ambulance service is essential to public health and safety, and as the ambulance service for the community, we want to make sure that our crews are positioned well, and that they can make a rapid response with the latest technology and equipment,” Kelley said.

He added the facility would serve as a hub for the emergency services portion of public safety.

Kelley knows the toll a career in emergency services can take on a person, so it was imperative to make the facility a second home for their crew.

“We work long shifts, 24 or 48 hours shifts, so the facility is designed to be a home away from home type of facility for EMS’, and when they are on duty, they get as much rest and relaxation as possible, and also be ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” he said

In addition to the ambulance service the facility will provide, Kelley explained the building would have its uses for the community.

He said the new facility would include an administrative office for the community, as well as a training and community room.

“It’s also rewarding to me to know that the community is growing, and as the community has grown and supported us, it’s a way that we give back to the community,” Kelley said.

The facility is expected to be completed by Aug. 2023.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah...
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
Taylor Rainwater was arrested for soliciting child pornography from an out-of-state minor.
Independence County man arrested for child pornography

Latest News

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) is hosting a One Day Giving Day for Breast...
Harrison, Ark. hospital hosting Breast Cancer Day of Giving
Harrison, Ark. hospital hosting Breast Cancer Day of Giving
Harrison, Ark. hospital hosting Breast Cancer Day of Giving
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,000 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 350+ new cases
FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life