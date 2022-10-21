Energy Alert
North Alabama RB Shunderrick Powell on Walter Payton Award watch list

The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.
The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hoxie great is on the national radar.

Shunderrick Powell was added to the Walter Payton Award watch list this week.. This honor goes to the FCS Offensive Player of the Year. The North Alabama running back is top 10 nationally in 7 categories. Powell is 5th in the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns and 6th with 737 rushing yards

UNA plays at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Powell and the Lions come to Conway on October 29th to face UCA.

