North Alabama RB Shunderrick Powell on Walter Payton Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hoxie great is on the national radar.

Shunderrick Powell was added to the Walter Payton Award watch list this week.. This honor goes to the FCS Offensive Player of the Year. The North Alabama running back is top 10 nationally in 7 categories. Powell is 5th in the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns and 6th with 737 rushing yards

UNA plays at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Powell and the Lions come to Conway on October 29th to face UCA.

