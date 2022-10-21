Oct. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

South-westerly winds continue to help warm us up today and we’ll only get warmer through the weekend. No more nights of 30° temperatures for the next week.

Highs start to reach the 70s and 80s next as we head into the weekend. Southwest winds get strong and may go over 20 mph sustained at times. Gusts near or over 30 mph are likely at times.

No rain until early next week, but we may get a few clouds over the weekend. Rainfall amounts still aren’t consistent.

Some could see half an inch while others may see closer to an inch and a half. We’ll keep you updated.

News Headlines

A Region 8 football leader won’t be on the field tonight after he was suspended. We’ll tell you how the school is responding to his suspension.

An Osceola man accused of killing his wife back in 2016 has been found guilty.

A reminder this morning about gun safety after a Missouri died while cleaning his gun.

One Arkansas city faces outstanding bill of over $41,000 for trash services.

