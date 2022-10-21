Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Oct. 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

South-westerly winds continue to help warm us up today and we’ll only get warmer through the weekend. No more nights of 30° temperatures for the next week.

Highs start to reach the 70s and 80s next as we head into the weekend. Southwest winds get strong and may go over 20 mph sustained at times. Gusts near or over 30 mph are likely at times.

No rain until early next week, but we may get a few clouds over the weekend. Rainfall amounts still aren’t consistent.

Some could see half an inch while others may see closer to an inch and a half. We’ll keep you updated.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Region 8 football leader won’t be on the field tonight after he was suspended. We’ll tell you how the school is responding to his suspension.

An Osceola man accused of killing his wife back in 2016 has been found guilty.

A reminder this morning about gun safety after a Missouri died while cleaning his gun.

One Arkansas city faces outstanding bill of over $41,000 for trash services.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it...
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
Cops at the scene of one of the incidents on Tuesday morning.
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says
According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles...
Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
The parade is scheduled to take place at 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Jonesboro.
Jonesboro Christmas Parade returns for 75th year
Locals compete in celebrity masked singer
VOCAL MYSTERY: Locals compete in Celebrity Masked Singer
Lady Falcons win 3A Northeast Tournament
Crowley's Ridge Academy volleyball beats Hoxie to win 3A Northeast Tournament