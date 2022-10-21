Energy Alert
Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

