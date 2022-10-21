Some tips to help you stay safe while hiking.

Energy Alert
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors.

His message comes after two people fell in southern Illinois last weekend, and one of them later died.

According to a Facebook post from the Goreville Fire Department, one woman went to the hospital after falling 20 feet at Ferne Clyffe State Park last weekend while hiking.

The Union County Coroner Phil Hileman confirmed a 55-year-old woman died after falling from Inspiration Point in the LaRue Pine Hills on Saturday afternoon, October 15. He said she had just moved to the area from Arizona.

Shawn Gossman has been offering safety tips and other pointers about hiking on YouTube and Facebook since 2016.

He said those going out for a hike should make sure they have sturdy hiking boots that can grip the terrain.

Gossman said even with the dryer conditions we’re seeing right now, the terrain can still be dangerous.

“One thing about these rocks, and I really try and emphasize that when they’re wet, they are like ice, that rock. There’s moss and all sorts of debris on it that will make that just completely ice-like. But even when it’s dry, there’s enough dust and debris on the rocks that will make them slick, so when you get around the edge be just extremely careful and really put safety first,” Gossman said.

If you plan to go hiking, Grossman said to make sure to tell someone exactly where you are going and tell them what time you plan to be back.

He also suggested staying on designated hiking trails and staying away from the edge of a bluff.

You can find more information about Hiking with Shawn here.

