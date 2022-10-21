South Florida QB Gerry Bohanon will miss remainder of 2022 season

TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - An Earle great and South Florida quarterback is on the mend.

Gerry Bohanon is out for the remainder of the season. USF announced Tuesday that he’ll have surgery to repair his shoulder.

Bohanon was playing his best ball with USF before the injury. Over the last 3 weeks, he passed for 501 yards, 6 touchdowns and no interceptions. #11 also rushed for 250 yards and 2 scores.

