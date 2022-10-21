Energy Alert
Stotts final minute goal lifts Arkansas State to win over Old Dominion

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Darby Stotts scored with 28 seconds remaining to lift the Arkansas State women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win at Old Dominion Thursday.

With the win, A-State has victories in six of the last seven matches and moves to 8-5-2 overall and 6-2-0 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion falls to 5-8-2 overall and 3-4-1 in Sun Belt Conference action.

A dramatic final two minutes saw Old Dominion appear to score with just over a minute to play, but the flag was up and the play was deemed offside. A-State took advantage, playing the ball to the other end of the field earning a throw-in deep in the offensive zone.

After a throw in reached the penalty area, Stotts played the ball toward the left side and gathered for a shot to the left post past the Monarchs keeper for the tally. For Stotts, it was her second consecutive game with the game-winning score and her fifth goal on the season, all over the last seven matches.

Olivia Luther registered her second consecutive shutout between the posts for the Red Wolves. Luther stopped all five shots the Monarchs placed on goal to improve to 7-3-1 on the year with four shutouts. Old Dominion held a 15-6 shots advantage, 5-3 on goal.

The Red Wolves close out the regular season with the final two matches at the A-State Soccer Park. Senior Day is Sunday at 11:05 a.m. ahead of the noon matchup against Southern Miss. The regular season finale is Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3:00 p.m. against South Alabama.

For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

