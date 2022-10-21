VOCAL MYSTERY: Locals compete in Celebrity Masked Singer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For fans of the FOX show The Masked Singer, the city of Jonesboro had its own version, but with a twist!

On Thursday, Nov. 15, local celebrities joined together in Centennial Hall at Arkansas State University for Celebrity Masked Singer.

Much like the actual show, contestants would dress us in costumes and sing while the audience would guess who the singer behind the mask was.

Some recognizable figures made their appearance, including KAIT’s own Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry. In fact, Aaron topped the competition, winning the People’s Choice award.

During the event, those who wanted to guess the singer could pay a small fee to submit their vote. If they guessed correctly, they could be entered to win a giveaway.

The money raised at the event would be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

