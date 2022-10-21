Woman accused of bilking elderly victim out of thousands

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Melbourne woman faces multiple counts of fraud after investigators say she bilked thousands from an elderly woman.

Brenda Gayle Axtell is charged with 25 counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, 2 counts of forgery, and 1 count of abuse of an endangered or impaired person.

According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she was staying at a local bed and breakfast after her home burned when Axtell, who was working with the Meals on Wheels program, befriended her.

The 83-year-old victim reportedly told investigators Axtell and her husband, Steve Doran, allowed her to put a new camping trailer on their property.

When the victim was hospitalized in July, she gave Axtell her credit card to replace a phone she had lost.

The day after she was admitted to the hospital, investigators said Axtell obtained a hand-written Power of Attorney and began making withdrawals from the victim’s account.

“Withdrawals were made from various banks in Melbourne, Mountain View, and Batesville, along with purchases at Walmart, Tractor Supply Company, and Home Depot,” the release stated.

According to the affidavit, the cumulative amount of withdrawals and point-of-sale transactions Axtell made on the victim’s card totaled $10,645.87.

The victim “adamantly denied” ever giving Axtell consent to use her credit cards in that manner.

After reviewing the case, Judge David E. Miller found probable cause to arrest Axtell and set her bond at $100,000.

The bond was later reduced, and Axtell was released on a $25,000 bond with the condition she surrenders her passport.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.