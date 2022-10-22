Energy Alert
Arkansas State volleyball swept at Southern Miss

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Arkansas State’s volleyball team closed out the fifth week of Sun Belt Conference play Saturday afternoon, falling in three at Southern Miss inside the USM Wellness Center.

A-State (5-17, 0-10) fired six aces, but the Golden Eagles (14-8, 6-4) counted with 11 from behind the service line to go along with a .337 hitting percentage.

Macey Putt and Ilayda Dincer led the Red Wolves with eight kills each, while Putt tied with Kyla Wiersema for a team-high two blocks. Lauren Musante registered a double-double, notching 19 assists and 10 digs, while Sarah Martinez totaled a match-high 15 digs and matched Kassidy Reeves for a team-high two aces.

Southern Miss surged ahead early and led by as much as nine in the opening set before Arkansas State pulled within one with a 5-0 run that included a pair of Martinez aces. After the Golden Eagles sided out, USM libero Megan Harris clinched the 25-20 first-set decision for her team with one of her four aces.

The Golden Eagles took the first six points of the second set, but A-State pulled itself out of the hole and cut it to 13-9 on kills by Putt, Dincer and Yazmyn Billings. USM then pushed its lead back out to nine, but the Red Wolves did not go away, working the deficit back down to 23-19, when an ace by Martinez and kill by Putt forced a timeout. The Golden Eagles held set point after a kill by Mia Wesley made it 24-20, but A-State kept it going with a 3-0 run to force another Southern Miss timeout. USM then took a two-set lead when a kill by Ari Barksdale clinched the 25-23 second-set decision.

Arkansas State took an early lead in the third set, leading 4-3 on a kill by Wiersema, but the Golden Eagles moved ahead 9-4 with a 6-0 run capped by a pair of Harris aces. The Red Wolves clawed back within two when a block by Putt made it 12-10. However, USM once again put together a 6-1 run to lead 18-11. A 4-1 stretch pulled A-State within four, as two of Bailey Helzer’s six kills made it 19-15 and forced a USM timeout. The Golden Eagles did not look back after the break, claiming the final six points and clinching the match on a kill by Cara Atkinson, who led the match with a dozen kills.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves continue their road swing next week with two matches at Texas State. First serve against the Bobcats inside Strahan Arena is set for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, with both matches broadcasted live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State Red Wolves Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

