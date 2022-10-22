Fire causes Highway 67 closure

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A field fire producing heavy smoke led officials to close lanes on Highway 67 Saturday afternoon.

Jackson County Sheriff Jason Tubbs said lanes were being closed on Highway 67 between mile marker 87 northbound and 95 southbound near Newport after wind caused a farmers fire to grow, even jumping the highway median.

Fire crews were on the scene for over an hour putting out the fire.

Region 8 News reporters went to the scene and say the fire has been put out and traffic has resumed.

