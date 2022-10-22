Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended, district dispels rumors
A Salem man who shot and killed his friend last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Jury convicts man of shooting, killing ‘close friend’
A Melbourne woman faces multiple counts of fraud after investigators say she bilked thousands...
Woman accused of bilking elderly victim out of thousands
A Region 8 football leader won’t be on the field tonight after he was suspended. We’ll tell you...
Oct. 21: What you need to know
Locals compete in celebrity masked singer
VOCAL MYSTERY: Locals compete in Celebrity Masked Singer

Latest News

Red Wolves reveal uni combo for Louisiana game
Arkansas State football will have new uniform combo vs. Louisiana
FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
Indians move to 7-1
2022 FFN: Marked Tree beats Clarendon to move to 7-1
Melbourne beats Newport to move to 8-0
2022 FFN Game of the Week: Melbourne beats Newport, Bearkatz are now 8-0