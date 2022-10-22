Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

By Holly Emery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - With hundreds of online platforms just a click away and easily accessible, victims of peer pressure and online bullying are getting younger and younger.

Its most recent victim was 15-year-old Mena Willis, a teenage girl who took her own life in her high school’s bathroom on Oct. 7.

Mena’s big sister, Leloni Willis, said it came as a big shock.

“At one point, I just stopped and cried and cried. I couldn’t breathe,” she told WLBT.

Mena’s mother, Leslie Shoemake, said her daughter struggled with depression for almost three years. With help from the school, Mena was able to manage it.

Then one day, everything changed when Mena came across a game inside Roblox where users pressured her into completing self-harming challenges, including cutting, hanging, and starving herself.

Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system where people can interact with each other as well as program games, and play games created by others.

“In this event that the children refuse to complete the self-harming task, the game on Roblox states that they will then harm the children’s family members,” Shoemake said.

Shoemake said her daughter was always trying to be a protector and often the listening ear for her family, and as a result, kept her troubles to herself.

“She will come and talk to us, though. Like everything’s going to be OK. And you just gotta, you know, encourage us,” Shoemake said.

Leloni Willis said Mena didn’t share the issues she was dealing with.

“At the same time, she was battling with all problems; she was trying to be the little big sister to all of us. The more mature one, the one who understands,” Leloni Willis said.

Shoemake said Mena’s death is stirring change in the Choctaw Tribe and mental health is being spoken about more as she seeks to warn others.

“My little girl is the hero, and I’m very proud of her,” she said.

Shoemake said she hopes she can be part of the solution and plans to create the Mena’s Hope Foundation, which will support those struggling with depression.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended; district dispels rumors
A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it...
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles...
Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty
Cops at the scene of one of the incidents on Tuesday morning.
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
An event worker removes the tarp of the Emmett Till statue during its unveiling, Friday, Oct....
‘Change has come’: Mississippi community unveils Emmett Till statue
Hawaii authorities say three people were injured Friday morning when an SUV went off the highway.
Child, 2 others sent to hospital after Tesla careens off highway