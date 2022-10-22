Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Residents learn about election issues at meetings

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meetings in Jonesboro are giving citizens an open forum setting to discuss any issues or questions they have about the ballot heading into the November election.

Roby Brock, who is the CEO of Natural State Media, said there are always a lot of questions before voters hit the polls and it’s important to be as educated as you can be before placing your vote and the Political Animal Club of NEA can do that.

“The big four issues that are out there all have some really interesting ramifications and dynamics,” he said. “I think they are all in a very undecided place right now so on election night we will be watching to see what happens there.”

Brock stressed these meetings are very important because people do not have to feel embarrassed to ask about something they don’t know.

“Political animal clubs like this one are critically important for getting people engaged on what is going on in the elections,” he said. “There’s always so much that you want to know but don’t have time to ask.”

Brock said it is an exciting time in Arkansas politics, adding there will be a lot of turnovers come November, which could take some getting used to.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended; district dispels rumors
A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it...
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles...
Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty
Cops at the scene of one of the incidents on Tuesday morning.
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
Churches across the area are looking to protect their religious freedoms this election season.
VOTE 2022 + Poll: A breakdown of Arkansas Issue 3
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the...
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator in bribery case
With the November election slowly creeping up, some highly-contested races across Arkansas...
Runoff elections possible for some statewide, county races