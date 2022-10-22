Residents learn about election issues at meetings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meetings in Jonesboro are giving citizens an open forum setting to discuss any issues or questions they have about the ballot heading into the November election.

Roby Brock, who is the CEO of Natural State Media, said there are always a lot of questions before voters hit the polls and it’s important to be as educated as you can be before placing your vote and the Political Animal Club of NEA can do that.

“The big four issues that are out there all have some really interesting ramifications and dynamics,” he said. “I think they are all in a very undecided place right now so on election night we will be watching to see what happens there.”

Brock stressed these meetings are very important because people do not have to feel embarrassed to ask about something they don’t know.

“Political animal clubs like this one are critically important for getting people engaged on what is going on in the elections,” he said. “There’s always so much that you want to know but don’t have time to ask.”

Brock said it is an exciting time in Arkansas politics, adding there will be a lot of turnovers come November, which could take some getting used to.

