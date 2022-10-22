Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.

It turned out the shooting was the result of an attempted armed robbery, according to a news release.

That day, Davis walked into the garage and heard something behind her, when she turned around there was a man pointing a gun right at her.

“I was just in complete shock and fear,” she said. “I don’t even remember thinking in those moments, I just knew that I had to try and get away, and I was stuck between him and the truck door.”

The shooter then misfired twice, sending one shot into a car window, and another into the ceiling. At that point, the garage door opened and Davis’ daughter swooped into action, shooting and disarming the man.

“She is my hero,” Davis said. ‘I would not be here standing before you today without her.”

Officers rushed to the scene providing aid to the man as Davis said since that moment, daily tasks have not been the same.

“Now I look around every corner,” she said. “I can’t go into my garage, but it will get better, it is just going to take time.”

That traumatic event will live with Davis forever, but through her faith, she said she’s found the strength to forgive the man who almost took her life.

“I want to be angry with him, in my body and in my mind, I want to be angry but in my heart, I just want him to be okay,” Davis said.

The condition of the man behind the attempted robbery is unknown at this time, but regardless of the outcome, Davis and her daughter said this will be something that will live with them forever.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended; district dispels rumors
A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it...
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles...
Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty
Cops at the scene of one of the incidents on Tuesday morning.
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says

Latest News

Jury convicts man of shooting, killing ‘close friend’
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
Residents learn about election issues at meetings
“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience