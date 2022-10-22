“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.

It turned out the shooting was the result of an attempted armed robbery, according to a news release.

That day, Davis walked into the garage and heard something behind her, when she turned around there was a man pointing a gun right at her.

“I was just in complete shock and fear,” she said. “I don’t even remember thinking in those moments, I just knew that I had to try and get away, and I was stuck between him and the truck door.”

The shooter then misfired twice, sending one shot into a car window, and another into the ceiling. At that point, the garage door opened and Davis’ daughter swooped into action, shooting and disarming the man.

“She is my hero,” Davis said. ‘I would not be here standing before you today without her.”

Officers rushed to the scene providing aid to the man as Davis said since that moment, daily tasks have not been the same.

“Now I look around every corner,” she said. “I can’t go into my garage, but it will get better, it is just going to take time.”

That traumatic event will live with Davis forever, but through her faith, she said she’s found the strength to forgive the man who almost took her life.

“I want to be angry with him, in my body and in my mind, I want to be angry but in my heart, I just want him to be okay,” Davis said.

The condition of the man behind the attempted robbery is unknown at this time, but regardless of the outcome, Davis and her daughter said this will be something that will live with them forever.

