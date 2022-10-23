23 Harding football gets road win at Arkansas-Monticello

23rd-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 Saturday in Great American Conference at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The scoring output matched Harding’s highest of the season, a 56-28 win at Southern Nazarene. The Bisons improved to 6-2 overall and in conference with their 11th consecutive win over Arkansas-Monticello (3-5, 3-5). It was Harding’s fifth straight win in Monticello.

Harding led 28-21 at halftime and opened the second half with a defensive stop. The Bisons took over, and on third-and-5, freshman quarterback Cole Keylon connected with senior wide receiver Kage Citty on a 75-yard scoring strike, giving the Bisons a 35-21 lead with 9:58 left in the third quarter. It was the longest reception of Citty’s career and his third TD reception of the season.

UAM threatened on its next drive and had fourth-and-goal at the Harding 1-yard line. Sophomore defensive lineman Wesley Coleman knocked the ball loose on a quarterback keeper, and sophomore linebacker Clark Griffin scooped up the ball at the 3-yard line and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown. It was the second-longest fumble return in program history behind only Jerry Mote’s 99-yard return in 1960. The touchdown gave Harding a 42-28 lead with 9:58 left in the third.

Sophomore fullback Blake Delacruz (4 yards) and junior quarterback Peydon Harlow (2 yards) added fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Bisons.

After punting on its first two possessions, Harding scored touchdowns on six straight offensive drives and seven of eight to end the game.

Junior linebacker Zach Strickland’s second interception led to Harding’s first score, a 4-yard run by sophomore fullback Blake Delacruz with 5:50 left in the first quarter.

Harding moved ahead 14-7 with 13:33 left in the first half on a 47-yard burst up the middle by sophomore fullback Josh Jones, his second TD of the season.

After UAM tied the score, Harding again jumped into the lead with two explosive plays from sophomore slot back Jhalen Spicer. He made a 20-yard reception early in the drive and scored on a 33-yard pitch around the right side. 21-14 with 10:46 left.

An interception from Harding senior defensive back Lionel Masivi gave the Bisons the ball back. Harding drove 65 yards on eight plays, and Keylon scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to put the Bisons ahead 28-14.

Harding rushed for 296 yards. Keylon was 3-for-3 for 100 yards and a touchdown and led Harding in rushed with 64 yards on 11 carries.

Sophomore linebacker Cayden Pierce led Harding with 11 tackles, and junior defensive back Cooper Carroll had 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Harding will be back in action next Saturday for Homecoming 2022. The Bisons will host Northwestern Oklahoma for a 3 p.m. kickoff at First Security Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.