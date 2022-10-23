Arkansas guard Nick Smith named CBS Sports Preseason National Freshman of the Year

Nick Smith Jr., was honored three times by CBSsports.com as he was named preseason National Freshman of the Year, preseason All-American (second team) and the SEC preseason Freshman of the Year.

The Jacksonville product was also selected as the preseason National Newcomer of the Year by Blue Ribbon magazine earlier this fall. CBS stated, “Smith is in a class that includes two other five-stars who are top-five ranked signees in program history — Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh — so he very well may have some competition even on his own team to earn Freshman of the Year honors.”

Smith was one of three freshmen on the 15-man All-American team along with third team picks Keyonte George (Baylor) and Derek Lively II (Duke).

Nine others were contenders for CBSSports.com SEC Freshman of the Year including Razorbacks Black and Walsh.

CBS’s Kyle Boone said of Smith, “Arkansas runs one of the most guard-friendly systems in the country with Eric Musselman, and Smith, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 cycle, steps into arguably the biggest opportunity for any freshman in the sport. The team lost 87% of its scoring and 78% of its assists from last season’s team that advanced to the Elite Eight. Smith should shoulder a significant load in both categories as he looks to push the Razorbacks to the top of the SEC.”

SMITH’S PRESEASON HONORS

All-American second team (CBSsports.com)

All-America fourth team (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

National Freshman of the Year (CBSsports.com)

National Newcomer of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

#2 on Andy Katz/NCAA.com national Impact Freshmen list

#2 on CBSsports.com national Impact Freshmen list

SEC Freshman of the Year (CBSsports.com)

SEC Freshman of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

First Team All-SEC (media)

First Team All-SEC (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

