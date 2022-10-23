Arkansas State football drops 3rd straight, falls at Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football scored in all three phases but dropped their third straight game. The Red Wolves fell to Louisiana 38-18 Saturday afternoon.

Injury woes continue for A-State. James Blackman didn’t play, AJ Mayer got the start at quarterback. He was 8 of 23 passing for 155 yds, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Mayer threw a 27 yd TD pass to Seydou Traore in the 2nd quarter. But the Miami (OH) transfer left the game in the 3rd quarter due to injury. True freshman Jaxon Dailey played the remainder of the game. The Iowa native was 5 of 9 passing for 34 yards.

Dominic Zvada kept his field goal streak alive, he hit a 43 yarder in the 2nd quarter and a 33 yarder in the 3rd quarter. The true freshman from Arizona is 12 for 12 in FGs this season. The final A-State score was a Dane Motley fumble return for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. A strip sack by Robert McWilliams forced the turnover.

Ragin Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge tied a program record with 5 touchdown passes. He finished 21 of 34 for 315 yards. Louisiana racked up 521 yards of total offense.

Arkansas State is now 2-6 overall, 1-4 in Sun Belt play. They’ll return home October 29th to face South Alabama. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on ESPNU.

