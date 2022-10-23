Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 2nd at White Sand Bahamas Invitational

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arkansas State women’s golf team turned in its fifth par or better round of the season to finish second at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational that concluded Sunday at the Ocean Course Golf Club.

With a 4-under par 284, A-State moved up one spot to finish second among the eight teams playing the event. Lipscomb won the event with a 13-under par 851 with A-State runner-up at 22-over par 886. The final round 284 marks the fourth time this season A-State has gone 4-under or better, a feat the program had accomplished just three other times in its history prior to this season.

Olivia Coit was the top finisher among the A-State contingent as she placed fifth with a 3-over par total of 219. Coit collected her sixth par or better round of the season with a 3-under par 69. Elise Schultz posted her second consecutive even-par 72 to finish sixth at 5-over par 221 for the event. Olivia Schmidt extended her program record with her 39th career par or better round, posting a 2-under par 70 to total 6-over par 222 and a tie for seventh. Morgan Beaulieu (76-75-73) and Casey Sommer (81-69-74) tied for 10th at 224 while Kayla Burke was 44th with a total of 242 (81-80-81).

A-State closes the fall portion of the schedule with a stroke average of 293.33, on track to top the current program record of 296.52 by three strokes. With five par or better rounds as a team, A-State is one shy of its total from the 2021-22 season that set a program record.

The spring schedule begins Feb. 12-14 at the Tulane Classic played English Turn Country Club in New Orleans, La. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateWGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

