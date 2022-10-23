Energy Alert
Church holds inaugural festival

Church goers play a game of basketball at the festival. Attendees got to enjoy a variety of...
By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Revival Center held its inaugural fall festival on Saturday.

The church funded its own festival and church member Kathryn Moore said the hope was to bring the community together.

“It gives the families something to do together. You know, a lot of times, adults are all working, the children are in school all the time and there is not communication between the families,” Moore said. “That something like this will help them spend a little more time together and be a part of something in this community.”

Another goal of the festival was to bring people to the church.

“We want to have an outreach in the community,” Moore said. “We need children, we need adults, we need everybody to be in church.”

Moore said the festival included food, games, and prizes for the attendants.

The church hopes to continue the festival for years to come.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

