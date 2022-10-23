Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gunshot victim shows up at hospital, police investigating

(Gray TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting.

Authorities say a gunshot victim showed up at an area hospital Sunday, and now the incident is under investigation.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended, district dispels rumors
A field fire producing heavy smoke has led officials to close lanes on Highway 67.
Fire causes Highway 67 closure
Brenda Davis making sure her garage door is locked after a near death experience on Tuesday.
“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience
A Salem man who shot and killed his friend last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Jury convicts man of shooting, killing ‘close friend’
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

Arkansas State football falls at Louisiana 38-18
Red Wolves Live: Arkansas State football falls to Louisiana 38-18
Bisons beat Arkansas-Monticello
#23 Harding beats Arkansas-Monticello
Volleyball, women's soccer, women's golf updates
Red Wolves Live: Volleyball falls at Southern Miss, Women's Soccer & Women's Golf updates
Razorbacks will have exhibition games Monday and Saturday
#10 Arkansas men's basketball prepares for exhibition games