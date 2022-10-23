Gunshot victim shows up at hospital, police investigating
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting.
Authorities say a gunshot victim showed up at an area hospital Sunday, and now the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
