Lyon football falls to SAGU in home finale

The Lyon College football Scots lost on Saturday afternoon to the Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lions 31-6 in Sooner Athletic Conference action at Pioneer Stadium.

The Lions led 17-0 at halftime, but an 80-yard interception return by the Scots’ Chris Bronson put Lyon College to within 11 points, 17-6. However a 77-yard run for a score to start the fourth quarter and a 1-yard run accounted for the 31-6 final score.

Lyon College falls to 1-7 overall and 0-7 in the SAC.

Isaiah Bradford started for the Scots on Senior Day and completed a 12-yard pass to “Downtown” Reggie Brown, then Bradford found Batesville native Karson Douglas open for a 14-yard gain, but Lyon College was forced to punt and it was downed at the SAGU 9-yard line.

A rush for 36 yards by Keaton Dudik got the Lions out of hole, then quarterback Briley Green completed a pass for 14 yards to the Lyon College 32. After the first down play, Green was intercepted by Jayden Thomas at the goal line for a touchback with 8:45 to play in the first quarter.

However, the Scots couldn’t move the ball much and their punt was blocked out of bounds at the Lyon College 2. On the Lions next play, Dudik scored to make it 7-0 at the 7:38 mark.

On the Scots next series, Bradford completed an 18-yard pass to Aedan Huntsman to the Lyon 40, but the drive stalled an Jacob Ramirez punted.

With SAGU at its own 24 yard line, Dudik ran for a 48-yard gain and a few plays later, he caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Green to go up 14-0 with 2:08 left in the opening quarter.

Cameron Scarlet and Balah Muhammad gave the Lyon College defense a couple of stops and later in the Lions’ drive, Will Litton, Mason Davis and Brandon Johnson combined for tackles to force SAGU into turning the ball over on downs at the Lyon College 5-yard line.

Michael Hullett, Slayton Wheeler and Johnson managed to stop the Lions and force a field goal attempt from 27-yards out that missed. After a Scots punt, SAGU drove the field and Kieran Woodley kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it a 17-0 lead.

The Lions opened the second half with the ball and after a 21-yard run from Dudik, Green was intercepted by Bronson, who returned the ball for a touchdown with 13:57 to go in the third quarter. The extra point kick was blocked, leaving the score 17-6.

Scarlet got a sack on Green later in the period for a 9-yard loss and forced a SAGU punt. On Lyon College’s ensuing possession, Bradford threw an interception at the goal line for a touchback.

Scarlet got another sack on Green for a 9-yard loss, forced a fumble and recovered it at the Lyon College 30 late in the third period. On offense as the fourth quarter started, Bradford completed a 14-yard pass to Reed Michna, but the drive ended in a 40-yard Ramirez punt.

On the Lions first snap after the punt, Dudik ran for a 77-yard touchdown to make it 24-6 with 11:51 to go in the game. The Scots fumbled the punt and SAGU recovered at the Lyon College 1. On the next play, Green rushed for a 1-yard touchdown for a 31-6 lead with 10:04 remaining.

Late in the game with the Scots driving, Bradford was sacked for an 18-yard loss and fumbled the ball to SAGU with 58 seconds to play.

