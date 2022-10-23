Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the nominees for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on October 21st, 2022.

Melbourne (Trey Wren TD)

Nominee #1 is Melbourne. Trey Wren keeps it for the touchdown. The Bearkatz beat Newport 29-20 in our Game of the Week. Melbourne is 8-0 overall, 4-0 in 3A-2 play.

Pocahontas (Connor Baker 87 yd TD run)

Nominee #2 is Pocahontas. Connor Baker going end to end, cuts inside and outside, and he’ll stroll down the sideline, it’s an 87 yard touchdown. The Redskins beat Westside 41-7 to move to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in 4A-3.

Wynne (John Watson TD pass to Rashod Conley)

Nominee #3 is Wynne. John Watson drops a dime to Rashod Conley for the touchdown. The Yellowjackets beat Paragould 35 - 7 to move to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the 5A East.

Marked Tree (Ken Carter TD pass to Willie Marshall)

Our final nominee is Marked Tree. Ken Carter goes up top, Willie Marshall makes the grab for a touchdown. The Indians beat Clarendon 44-30 to move to 7-1 overall, 5-1 in 2A-2.

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

