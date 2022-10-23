Walking for a cure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 500 people signed up for the third annual Pink Warrior Walk in Jonesboro Saturday.

The event was hosted at the St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center and marked the beginning of the walk that continued onto the campus of Arkansas State University, for a total of 3 miles.

There were smiles and tears, as survivors gather with their families to support others who are battling the deadly disease.

For Pamela Ward, this runs means the world to her as she is a breast cancer survivor of 5 years, and the seventh person in her family to get diagnosed with breast cancer.

“To see all the survivors, plus me being 5 years, and some of the other survivors,” said Ward.

The walk was open to everyone, some in attendance were there to show support and walk for family members that are currently battling the disease, and some were there for those who lost their battle with cancer.

Ryan Kelly came in honor of his grandfather who he lost to cancer, and grandmother who is a two-time cancer survivor.

“I lost my grandfather to cancer when I was ten, so that was almost 34 years ago,” said Kelly.

According to Cancer.org, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers, making up about 1 in 3 female cancers each year.

The American Cancer Society says that in 20222 about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and around 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.

With over 600,000 cancer deaths occurring per year, It’s difficult to find someone that cancer hasn’t touched.

“So I think, kind of, the common theme, is that cancer has touched just about everyone’s lives,” said Kelly.

Susan G Coleman has not hosted an event in the area for the past three years, so St. Bernards stepped in to support those affected by breast cancer and even keep all the proceeds in northeast Arkansas to help local cancer patients and their families.

“100% of the proceeds, stay right here in northeast Arkansas, to provide services to people who are dealing with breast cancer,” said Pat Farmer, who helped organize the run.

In 2008 Sandra Combs life was changed forever when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Combs knew that it was going to be a hard fight, but she fought with all her might despite round after round of radiation and countless doctor visits.

“35 rounds of radiation and 12 rounds of chemo, and I am okay, it has been 14 years,” said Combs.

