Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Great Rain Chances for Tuesday

October 24th, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/22/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again. We’re watching a system to the west bring us a good round of rain to start the week. The rain stays in Oklahoma and western Arkansas today before rain chances ramp up on Tuesday. The northwest and north-central part of the state could see 2-4″ of rainfall, while Region 8 will see 1-2″ of rain. Some may see a little more, some a little less. Rain moves out Tuesday evening, leaving the rest of the week dry. Not a lot of energy for storms, but a couple of storms could be strong to severe.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim shows up at hospital, police investigating
A field fire producing heavy smoke has led officials to close lanes on Highway 67.
Fire causes Highway 67 closure
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended, district dispels rumors
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Kendall Tedesco, an 8th grade honors student, is thriving thanks to the Virginia Virtual...
Teen turns to online learning after anti-LGBTQ bullying at school