Great Rain Chances for Tuesday

Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again. We’re watching a system to the west bring us a good round of rain to start the week. The rain stays in Oklahoma and western Arkansas today before rain chances ramp up on Tuesday. The northwest and north-central part of the state could see 2-4″ of rainfall, while Region 8 will see 1-2″ of rain. Some may see a little more, some a little less. Rain moves out Tuesday evening, leaving the rest of the week dry. Not a lot of energy for storms, but a couple of storms could be strong to severe.

