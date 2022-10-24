Rain and a Few Storms Today

Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are already blowing across Region 8 this morning. It’s another warm start, as well. Rain has stalled over the northwest and north-central part of the state. The rain is expected to pick up speed this morning and start to bring rain to those who’ve been dry so far. As the system picks up speed, that means less time for the higher amounts to add up everywhere. There’s still the chance of a few strong storms with wind and tornadoes as the main threats. The greatest threat for severe weather today is across the Mississippi River into Tennessee and especially Mississippi. By lunch, the stronger storms should be moving out and we’ll be left with a few more showers and areas of rain. It stays windy today even as winds switch direction but 30+ mph wind gusts should come to an end later today.

