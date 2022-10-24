Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rain and a Few Storms Today

October 25th, 2022
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/24)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are already blowing across Region 8 this morning. It’s another warm start, as well. Rain has stalled over the northwest and north-central part of the state. The rain is expected to pick up speed this morning and start to bring rain to those who’ve been dry so far. As the system picks up speed, that means less time for the higher amounts to add up everywhere. There’s still the chance of a few strong storms with wind and tornadoes as the main threats. The greatest threat for severe weather today is across the Mississippi River into Tennessee and especially Mississippi. By lunch, the stronger storms should be moving out and we’ll be left with a few more showers and areas of rain. It stays windy today even as winds switch direction but 30+ mph wind gusts should come to an end later today.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting.
Officer involved in fatal shooting identified
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in...
Sheriff: Missing teen might be in danger
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Teen shot, another in police custody

Latest News

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/24)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/24)
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/22/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/22/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (10/21/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (10/21/22)