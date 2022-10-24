Made in the shade: Schools receiving trees for playgrounds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is throwing shade at some Northeast Arkansas schools.

The department’s Forestry Division announced Monday it would celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Shade Trees on Playgrounds” (STOP) program by doubling the number of schools receiving shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guides.

The department selected 23 schools in 20 communities to receive the gift, including the following schools in Region 8:

Oak Grove Elementary School-Paragould

M.D. Williams Intermediate School-Pocahontas

Batesville Preschool-Batesville

Southwest Middle School-Searcy

Heber Springs Middle School-Heber Springs

According to the news release, the STOP program was created to “lower adult skin cancer risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight where children play, like school playgrounds.”

To qualify, participating schools must lake shade, participate in a virtual STOP workshop, and agree to use Forestry Division curriculum to emphasize the importance of trees and forestry in Arkansas.

“The STOP program combines hands-on, outdoor experiences with classroom curriculum about the importance of trees and how to care for trees,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Program coordinator. “We hope this program not only improves the health of Arkansas students, but also leaves a lasting impression about the value of forests and how to be good stewards of our natural resources.”

