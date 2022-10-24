Energy Alert
Man charged with murder after woman found shot in West Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An arrest has been been made in a deadly shooting in West Memphis over the weekend.

Caleb Moten is charged with capital murder in the death of Christian Hammock.

Investigators say she was shot to death at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.

Along with capital murder, Moten is also looking at aggravated assault and terroristic act charges.

