New bookstore opens in Greene County

Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bookstore in Paragould held its grand opening Friday.

On Oct. 21 Weber’s Book House opened up shop next to Unraveled Yarn Boutique at 123 W. Court Street.

“We had a spectacular turnout,” said Weber’s Book House. “I am already needing to put in a restock order.”

Those who stop in the bookstore will have a variety of books to shop through, including many books by local authors.

In a media post Sunday, Weber’s Book House said they “Hope to be able to fuel the passions and dreams of young people with books for years to come.”

