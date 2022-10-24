Energy Alert
New bookstore opens in Greene County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bookstore in Paragould held its grand opening Friday.

On Oct. 21 Weber’s Book House opened up shop next to Unraveled Yarn Boutique at 123 W. Court Street.

“We had a spectacular turnout,” said Weber’s Book House. “I am already needing to put in a restock order.”

Those who stop in the bookstore will have a variety of books to shop through, including many books by local authors.

In a media post Sunday, Weber’s Book House said they “Hope to be able to fuel the passions and dreams of young people with books for years to come.”

